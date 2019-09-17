MUSCATINE — A water line project will keep a portion of Third Street closed longer than originally planned because work has been temporarily halted.
Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison reported the contractor was upgrading the water line into the Hershey Building — a project expected to take less than a week — when workers ran into some “unforeseen circumstances,” that will take additional engineering to correct. He also said contractors were not specific about what the problem is.
“It is serious enough that it has stopped work at that site until those issues are corrected,” Jenison said.
The City Council approved the closure of Third Street between Sycamore and Iowa on July 3 but it was not until Sept. 9 that Bush Construction was ready to close the street to replace a water line to the Hershey Building.
You have free articles remaining.
The closure was expected to last one week but the problems that cropped up during excavation will require further inspection and problem solving according to City Engineer Jim Edgmond. The closure is expected to extend into October.
The entrance to the CBI parking lots will be maintained during the closure. Drivers should find alternate routes of travel during this closure.
Jenison said the soapbox derby is coming up on Oct. 12 and the goal is to have the project completed before then. If not, the city will fill in the holes for the derby.
