 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Displays light up Muscatine's Weed Park through Christmas
0 comments
alert top story

Displays light up Muscatine's Weed Park through Christmas

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Displays light up Weed Park

A Festival of Lights is being hosted in Weed Park through Christmas. The park will shine brightly from Dec. 3 through Dec. 26 with beautiful displays provided by those who have adopted areas within the park. There is a box inside the front entrance of the park to collect canned food donations.

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Festival of Lights is being hosted in Weed Park through Christmas. The park will shine brightly from Dec. 3 through Dec. 26 with beautiful displays provided by those who have adopted areas within the park. There is a box inside the front entrance of the park to collect canned food donations. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News