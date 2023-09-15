MUSCATINE – Although the next election within Muscatine County isn’t until Nov. 7, the Muscatine Community School District is already working to get information out about an important decision facing families in the district.

Voters will be asked to approve the MCSD’s Revenue Purpose Statement. Through passing this vote, the district will be allowed to continue using funds made available through the Iowa Legislature’s 2019 extension of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE), more commonly known as the 1 cent sales tax.

“The state of Iowa approved these SAVE dollars, so all of that sales tax money on that 1 percent gets collected in Des Moines and then, on a per people basis, is pushed back out to district,” Superintendent Clint Christopher explained. “As a part of that legislative when it was initially passed, each district was required to pass a revenue purpose statement.”

Originally, the revenue purpose statement was good through January 2030. Recently, however, the statement has been extended through 2050, but in order to receive this extension, districts have to once again vote to pass it. “It’s essentially the same revenue purpose statement that we’ve had in the past.”

One thing Christopher emphasized is that the 1 cent sales tax is not a new tax nor is it a current tax increase, meaning that even if it were to be voted down, residents still wouldn’t see any tax decreases from it, just as they would not see any increases from it either.

Additionally, the revenue purpose statement is meant to be used on projects and purchases that benefit students and that can improve the overall school environment. As such, districts can spend these dollars on new technology, infrastructure, buildings, repairs, lease levees and paying down debt. There are also strict guidelines in place to prevent districts from using the money on staffing or salaries.

“It really was designed for infrastructure, and that’s how we’ve used it,” Christopher said. Previously, the district has been able to complete projects such as the STEM Center and Student Center at Muscatine High School and the addition to McKinley Elementary as well as purchase new Chromebooks for students using these SAVE dollars.

Although the district hopes to pass this newest revenue purpose statement as soon as possible, Christopher added that if it were to be voted down this year for whatever reason, he and the district would work with residents to figure out their concerns and reach a point where they could pass it in order to continue reaping the benefits of these dollars for the sake of MCSD’s students.