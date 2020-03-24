District salaried and hourly employees to draw COVID-19 pay

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - The salaried and hourly employees of the Columbus Community School District will continue to collect their pay during the 30 days the school is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board approved the resolution during its regular meeting on Monday, which was held live on Facebook and with limited participation by staff and others.

According to the resolution approved by the board, “it is in the best interest of the district to pay the district’s contracted or salaried and hourly and/or non-exempt employees while the district is temporarily closed,” citing four specific reasons.

They included the safety of district employees, students and community members; to avoid the spread illness; for staff morale; to ensure that the district’s employees do not leave employment during the temporary closure.

Superintendent Gary Benda said the board’s decision effectively means employees will be treated as if they are on accrued leave or administrative leave.

If the closure extends beyond what is currently expected, the school board will reconvene and determine whether to continue the payments.