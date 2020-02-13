District uses early retirement, gas pool to cut deficit

According to a summary sheet provided by Peterson, the savings from the three early retirements should total $147,948, and with the additional $80,000 savings from the natural gas risk pool switch, meant the district’s shortfall had been significantly trimmed.

However, Peterson said the early retirement savings was based on several assumptions.

He said the district’s PE staff would be two full-time people, the junior high science position would be filled by a beginning teacher with a lower salary and the current year’s third grade would be reduced to one section of around 23 students when it moves into fourth grade next year.

The third assumption drew an immediate response from board member Duane Boysen, who said he disliked the idea of that large a class and urged Peterson to find other options.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Other board members indicated they were not as opposed, but agreed Peterson should search for other options.

In the meantime, Peterson also reported the remaining shortfall in the budget might be eliminated by utilizing more of its At-Risk funds. He said a recent loosening of restrictions on how those funds could be used might allow the district to apply more regular expenses to that pool of money.