MUSCATINE – In the 18 years the Diversity Service Center of Iowa office has been open in Muscatine, the organization has helped literally thousands of immigrants with a variety of issues, including becoming U.S. citizens.
During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, director Rosa Mendoza explained the mission of the center and discussed the impact it has had on the county. It serves people from all over the world who live in Muscatine. Mendoza said the center provides services to people and represents them in front of immigration officers. Services include filling out immigration forms and preparing the candidates for citizenship testing. She said the center is also able to arrange loans for immigration processes.
“Not only do we provide immigration services to Muscatine County, but to surrounding communities,” Mendoza explained. “We serve the eastern part of Iowa and western Illinois.”
The center has brought in people from 32 different countries and 17 different nationalities so far this year. Mendoza said some people travel up to three hours to Muscatine for the services.
The immigration process can be very intimidating for people who have no idea what the process is like. Mendoza said the center is able to guide them and give them an understanding of their options. The center can also refer people to an immigration attorney.
“Our main focus is legalization and making sure these people are going through the correct processes,” she said.
For an immigrant to become a naturalized citizen can take up to two years and cost up to $1,500 just for the process. The center has a minimal fee it charges. The fee can be up to $900, but for an attorney to do the work, the expense could be up to $5,000.
There have also been cases of fraud for immigrants. Mendoza said there have been cases where someone charges a fee to fill out an immigrant’s naturalization paperwork, then does not turn the paperwork in and leaves with the money.
Mendoza also described the benefit to Muscatine of immigrants improving their statuses in the United States. She said immigrants can obtain employment authorization more easily and apply for a Social Security number. Once a number is obtained, the immigrant can then do such things in the community as open a bank account or get a driver’s license.
The center’s Facebook page gives information on changes in immigration laws. The center is located at 1514 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To contact the center, call (563) 264-8883.
