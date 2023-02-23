MUSCATINE — The Diversity Service Center of Iowa, a local nonprofit that provides immigration services to aid individuals and families, will mark the 22nd anniversary Wednesday, March 1.

“It feels great (to reach this anniversary),” Rosa Mendoza, Diversity Service Center of Iowa Founder and Executive Director said. “It’s amazing as to what we have done throughout the years for so many families. It’s a real economic impact for the community and the people that we service, and it feels great to be able to meet the needs of our community and surrounding communities.”

In the past two years, Mendoza says the Diversity Service Center of Iowa has become a hub of information and referrals for immigrants and refugees.

“A big part of our accomplishments have been possible through our funders,” Mendoza said. “They have played a big role and they’ve made an impact on the families that we serve. They are helping us fulfill our mission, and if we didn’t have that support, we wouldn’t be able to accomplish our goals.

“These individuals are now able to get financial stability, security and peace of mind.”

Another main goal of DSCI is to continue providing the services that the organization already has, as well as to keep their doors open to the people of their community who may need other types of individual services.

In some cases, these services can be as simple as offering to help print important paperwork out or send a fax for someone who may have a computer but not a home printer. In other cases, the DSCI has been able to provide clients with the means to receive access to social service programs or help them gain financial stability as they work through the immigration process.

As for other achievements, Mendoza shared that last year, DSCI was able to assist individuals with registering for unemployment, something that hadn’t originally been offered through the organization before.

“There are people who will come in with applications given to them by other agencies, and they’ll ask for help because they don’t know English, so we’ll help them fill out this paperwork.”

Looking ahead to the next year, DSCI is expecting to start a couple of new fundraisers; however, the plans for these fundraisers are still being discussed and are tentatively scheduled for either summer or fall. Mendoza added that she and her team are also going to try and promote citizenship over the next year.

“We want members of our community not only to be legal permanent residents of the United States but to also take that extra step to finally become a naturalized citizen,” she said. “Taking that extra step and becoming a citizen, they would be able to work in government jobs and would have the right to vote. So our goal this year will be to really promote citizenship to those who can become naturalized citizens.”

To help support the DSCI, donate through the DSCI website at https://www.dscionline.org/.

“Anyone who supports our efforts is definitely making a difference in our community,” Mendoza said.