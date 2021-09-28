Diversity Service Center of Iowa to hold 20th anniversary event in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — The Diversity Service Center of Iowa will belatedly celebrate its 20th anniversary at Pearl City Station from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

The center marked its 20th anniversary on March 1, but executive director Rosa Mendoza wanted to give her staff and the community a day to celebrate the center's accomplishments, and the people it serves. This includes families who need assistance with the immigration process, as well as older adults, within a 200-mile radius.

“We wanted to celebrate our anniversary from the very beginning, but we realized because of the pandemic, we didn’t know what would be the best thing to do,” Mendoza explained. “Even though we have the Delta variant now, we decided that we wanted to still celebrate, and we wanted people to come with us to celebrate our anniversary."

The Beauty of Culture event will feature food from area food trucks, as well as games, a DJ, and door prizes. The history of the Diversity Center will be on display, and Diversity Center T-shirts will be sold for $20.

The event is free, but all profits from T-shirt sales and donations will be put toward services and growing the partnerships in the Muscatine community.

