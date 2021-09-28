Diversity Service Center of Iowa to hold 20th anniversary event in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — The Diversity Service Center of Iowa will belatedly celebrate its 20th anniversary at Pearl City Station from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
The center marked its 20th anniversary on March 1, but executive director Rosa Mendoza wanted to give her staff and the community a day to celebrate the center's accomplishments, and the people it serves. This includes families who need assistance with the immigration process, as well as older adults, within a 200-mile radius.
“We wanted to celebrate our anniversary from the very beginning, but we realized because of the pandemic, we didn’t know what would be the best thing to do,” Mendoza explained. “Even though we have the Delta variant now, we decided that we wanted to still celebrate, and we wanted people to come with us to celebrate our anniversary."
The Beauty of Culture event will feature food from area food trucks, as well as games, a DJ, and door prizes. The history of the Diversity Center will be on display, and Diversity Center T-shirts will be sold for $20.
The event is free, but all profits from T-shirt sales and donations will be put toward services and growing the partnerships in the Muscatine community.
“We invite the community to come and enjoy and celebrate. We’ve helped so many families in our community in gaining financial security and peace of mind, and we want to make sure that the whole community comes out and celebrates with us,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza added that along with feeling happy, she’s humbled “because we only exist because of the support of the community, and I just want to thank everyone for their wonderful support throughout these 20 years.”
In the future, Mendoza hopes to partner with other agencies, creating partnerships similar to the one they have with United Way of Muscatine, so they can take on more projects and continue providing services.
“It’s through unity with other people that you’re able to reach out and help everyone, and as agencies, I think we need each other to help make sure that we are fulfilling the needs of all our constituents,” she said.
Mendoza hopes to work with others to create English as second languages classes.
“It’s a great need. We’re constantly having people ask if we know where they can find a class, so right now there’s a struggle in regard to that. Even if we don’t provide the service directly, we can partner up with someone that can, so that there can be a place where these classes can be provided,” she said.