Doctor says unvaccinated cases still the majority despite breakthrough cases

MUSCATINE — Entering September, COVID-19 cases across Iowa and the U.S. continue to rise. Of these cases, a new concern has risen in regards to “breakthrough” cases – severe cases of COVID-19 occurring in people who are already fully vaccinated.
According to Dr. Toyosi Olutade, chief medical officer for UnityPoint Health, hospital staff are finding about one in five of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.
UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine staff are caring for five COVID-19 patients as of Monday. All five of these patients, however, are unvaccinated. At UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Moline, staff were caring for nine fully vaccinated patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms as of Aug. 27. The other 32 patients there were unvaccinated.
“We are still seeing that the vast majority of people with severe COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Olutade said. “What we’re seeing in the hospital now are patients who are much younger than previous surges, and those who are staying for a lot longer, sometimes for several weeks.”
Olutade still encouraged residents to get vaccinated despite the possibility of still contracting the virus even with the vaccine.
“It’s important to know that breakthrough infections can occur with any vaccine — that’s why you sometimes see people get, for example, the flu vaccine but still get sick," he said. "But, having a vaccine lessens the impact of the virus, and your illness will be less severe. It reduces your risk of hospitalization, and helps reduce the risk of overwhelming hospitals so they can care for our community, including those without COVID-19 who still need our help every day."
Olutade said UnityPoint staff is seeing an increase of residents in the Muscatine community who test positive for COVID-19 but aren’t sick enough to need hospitalization. These residents, however, still have the ability to spread the virus to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike.
“This is why wearing a mask is also so important in helping all of us get ahead of this Delta variant,” he said.
Olutade said even with breakthrough cases occurring, residents getting vaccinated and wearing masks can still protect the people around them as well as themselves.
“When enough people are vaccinated, it will slow or even stop the spread of the virus,” he said.
This can include the more vulnerable populations that are already seeing a spike in cases, such as school-aged children that aren’t old enough to be vaccinated. Last week in her own report, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said Muscatine County has begun to see a rise in children of all ages testing positive for COVID-19.
“You also don’t know how severely ill you’ll be if you do get the virus, and we still have a lot to learn about the long-term impact of this virus on our bodies,” Olutade said. “You may survive the initial illness, if you’re healthy and a little lucky, but could still suffer long-term health concerns with your heart, lungs, brain or kidneys. For all of these reasons, we strongly encourage everyone ages 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible to better protect themselves, their families and their communities.”
Local vaccination sites including Muscatine County Public Health and pharmacies at Wester Drug, Hy-Vee and Walmart, are offering all three COVID-19 vaccines. Public Health is also offering extended walk-in hours on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Immunocompromised people have the opportunity to receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines while booster shots for all other Americans are expected to be available starting September 20.