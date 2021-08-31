Doctor says unvaccinated cases still the majority despite breakthrough cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Olutade said UnityPoint staff is seeing an increase of residents in the Muscatine community who test positive for COVID-19 but aren’t sick enough to need hospitalization. These residents, however, still have the ability to spread the virus to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike.

“This is why wearing a mask is also so important in helping all of us get ahead of this Delta variant,” he said.

Olutade said even with breakthrough cases occurring, residents getting vaccinated and wearing masks can still protect the people around them as well as themselves.

“When enough people are vaccinated, it will slow or even stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

This can include the more vulnerable populations that are already seeing a spike in cases, such as school-aged children that aren’t old enough to be vaccinated. Last week in her own report, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said Muscatine County has begun to see a rise in children of all ages testing positive for COVID-19.