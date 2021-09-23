Documentary highlights Mike Berlin's bowling career

MUSCATINE — In 1994, Mike Berlin of Muscatine became the first Iowa-based bowler to be named to the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame.
Now, MPL TV Channel 5 will premiere its documentary on Berlin’s life and career.
At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a 55-minute documentary on Berlin will debut. It will also be featured on the USBC Facebook page, and the Musser Public Library’s Facebook page. Station manager Chad Yocum, who produced the documentary, said it took over two months to complete because the crew “did it the right way.”
“It will be memorable,” he said. “It is not some gimmick done for promotional reasons, but more of a tribute that is more worthy of watching 15 or 20 years from now.”
Berlin is Iowa’s best and possibly most famous bowler. A Muscatine native, he began bowling in the Muscatine Junior Bowling Program and was later invited to adult scratch leagues. In 1968 he won the Petersen Classic in Chicago, Ill. He later won three Midwest Bowler Association awards. He turned professional in 1976 and won the National PBA tournament and the Quad City Open. In 1977 he won the PBA Tournament of Champions. He was inducted into the Iowa Bowling Hall of Fame in 1982.
Laurie Lanfier, a bowler herself and longtime friend of Berlin, said she had pushed to have the documentary made, as Berlin gives a lot to the bowling community in Muscatine. She also said that the documentary will coincide with the inaugural Mike Berlin Bowling Tournament is coming up Oct. 8-10.
“I’m ecstatic,” she said of the documentary. “The community is going to go crazy. They are just going to love it.”
Lanfier said the idea for a tourney had begun in January as she was training for a separate tournament. As Berlin was coaching Lanfier, the two began telling each other stories. Lanfier said that some of her most cherished moments are when she and Berlin visit and tell stories of bowling tournaments. She wondered why there wasn’t already a tournament in his name. During her January tournament, she spoke with several people about holding a Mike Berlin tournament and found overwhelming support.
The Berlin Tournament will be a PBA event. Lanfier’s goal is to fill the house with people who love the game. It will be a nine-pin tournament Friday, while Saturday and Sunday will be the PBA tournament. Several pros have expressed interest, but so far Tom Hess and Melanie McDaniel the only ones confirmed. This will be both a men and women pro-am tournament.