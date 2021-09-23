Documentary highlights Mike Berlin's bowling career

MUSCATINE — In 1994, Mike Berlin of Muscatine became the first Iowa-based bowler to be named to the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame.

Now, MPL TV Channel 5 will premiere its documentary on Berlin’s life and career.

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a 55-minute documentary on Berlin will debut. It will also be featured on the USBC Facebook page, and the Musser Public Library’s Facebook page. Station manager Chad Yocum, who produced the documentary, said it took over two months to complete because the crew “did it the right way.”

“It will be memorable,” he said. “It is not some gimmick done for promotional reasons, but more of a tribute that is more worthy of watching 15 or 20 years from now.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Berlin is Iowa’s best and possibly most famous bowler. A Muscatine native, he began bowling in the Muscatine Junior Bowling Program and was later invited to adult scratch leagues. In 1968 he won the Petersen Classic in Chicago, Ill. He later won three Midwest Bowler Association awards. He turned professional in 1976 and won the National PBA tournament and the Quad City Open. In 1977 he won the PBA Tournament of Champions. He was inducted into the Iowa Bowling Hall of Fame in 1982.