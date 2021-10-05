Dog attack reported in Muscatine's Oak Park Sunday

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Animal Control is looking for a small dog that reportedly bit a child Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a social media post from Muscatine Animal Control, a child was bitten by a loose dog Sunday afternoon in Oak Park. The post reports the dog was a black chihuahua with a graying coat last seen running toward Fourth Avenue. Information is requested on the dog’s vaccination status, and anyone who knows anything about the dog is asked to contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922.

The Muscatine Police Department had not responded to an email requesting the status of the child or what measures the police take regarding stray animals by press time. In the past, the police have ordered dogs to be removed from city limits. According to Iowa State law, if the owner knows of the incident, he or she is required to report it. The incident will then be reported to the Muscatine County Board of Health.

The department also hadn’t responded to a request for information on what breeds of dogs tend to attack the most people. In March, Muscatine resident 6-year-old Peyton Jackson was attacked by an English bulldog belonging to her mother’s friend in Rock Island. While a bulldog breed was not involved in the most recent attack, the city is planning to give more discussion to the breed as well as animal attacks in the city.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1