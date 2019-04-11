COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Allowing a dog to roam at large in Columbus Junction will now earn the owner an impound fee under the city’s new impound ordinance amendment. The city council on Wednesday approved the second reading of an impoundment amendment to the city’s dog enforcement ordinance and waived the third reading.
The amendment will go into effect upon publication.
According to previous discussions, owners will now be assessed a $25 impound fee for the first offense of allowing a dog to run at large, $50 for the second and $100 for the third and any successive offense. Owners of unvaccinated dogs will also be required to have it immediately vaccinated.
Prior to the vote, council member Hal Prior questioned how long the city intended to hold the animals that were impounded.
“If someone doesn’t show up in two or three days they aren’t going to come,” he pointed out, wondering what the city would do then.
City clerk Julie Heindel said if the city staff could not locate an owner and no one claimed the animal, it would be taken to the animal shelter in Muscatine.
She said in most cases in the past the staff has normally found the owner, even in some cases, when that person lived out of town.
Mayor Mark Huston said owners may have to assume more responsibility and make the effort to find their pet.
“If you lose your dog, the first call is city hall,” he suggested.
Columbus Properties updates council
In other action, former mayor Dan Wilson and local resident Al Bohling, co-founders along with local resident Kim Carson, of a nonprofit company formed in 2018 to market lots in the New Heritage Village Subdivision, updated the council on the status of their company’s efforts.
“We have been active,” Wilson told the council, explaining Columbus Properties, LLC had contacted over 30 contractors last fall to determine interest in working with the company to increase the available housing in the subdivision.
Wilson said around seven or eight contractors had gotten back to them and eventually they had culled the list down to two contractors who appeared serious about working out a construction deal.
“We’re enthused and somewhat surprised by the response,” Wilson said, explaining he was hopeful an agreement with both contractors could be finalized soon and eventually lead to more housing.
The city provided Columbus Properties last year with a repayable $150,000 loan, which allowed the nonprofit to purchase the remaining property in the subdivision from the previous developer.
Wilson said there are currently around 28 lots available and the two contractors discussing a deal now are interested in both single and multi-family construction.
“They are complementary,” Bohling told the council.
Wilson said they would continue to update the council on progress, but in the meantime, he urged city officials to continue efforts to extend New Heritage Trail to open up more of the subdivision and improve access to the existing properties
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.