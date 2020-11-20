Dog to be removed from city after being declared dangerous

Lou Ann Cedillo, 709 S. Fifth St., said she had been involved in one of the past incidents. Cedillo said she was walking her dog last summer when Malachi apparently broke free from a young child that was attempting to control him and charged her.

Cedillo said she saw the dog coming, managed to pick up her own pet, turned her back to Malachi and started screaming. She said the dog did not bite her, but did jump on her, leaving bruises.

Her screaming alerted Doug Brown, 636 S. Fifth St., and he and several of his family members rushed to assist. Brown, who attended the hearing, said his grandson was on a bicycle and Malachi started chasing him.

The grandson pedaled to another neighbor’s property and that neighbor was able to shelter him in a garage. Brown said Malachi did not bite his grandson, but reported he had seen other instances where the dog had attempted to chase bicyclists.

After hearing the reports, the council voted to identify Malachi as a vicious animal and set the time for Seltz to have the dog out of town.

In other action, the council approved the transfer of $250 each from the water fund and the sewer fund to the debt service fund for a loan interest payment.