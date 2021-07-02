Dollar Tree coming to Wapello? There's a new deal afoot.

WAPELLO — A few weeks after being considered a dead proposal, the possibility of a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store being built in Wapello has been revived.
Mayor Shawn Maine updated the city council at its regular meeting on Thursday and said a scheduled July 14 inspection of the possible location and development of incentives by the city could be critical in a final decision.
On April 14, Maine initially reported interest from the retail chain and said the company was looking at the former Jack and Jill site on U.S. Highway 61.
City officials began searching for a replacement business after Jack and Jill, which was the community’s only store offering a full line of groceries, closed in November 2018.
When Maine announced the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree chain planned to open a store in Wapello, it appeared that search was over.
On June 3, however, Maine told the council the chain had decided not to pursue an opening.
At Thursday’s council meeting, Maine said although corporate is still not interested, a new option had opened.
“There is another gentleman who owns a company that builds (new stores) and Dollar Tree basically gives him a stipend to run,” Maine said.
The potential builder is scheduled to be in Wapello on July 14.
“I’m pro-business and anything we can do, I’m kind of for that,” he said. He said the proposal would include tearing down the old Jack and Jill and constructing a new building.
The builder has asked about city incentives, Maine said.
An existing property-tax incentive program would not aid the builder because the revenue would go to the corporate office and not the builder, Maine said.
However, the city could establish a tax increment financing district and rebate the builder through that revenue.
Maine indicated he would keep the city council updated on what he learns after the July 14 meeting.
In other news, Maine said three residents working to obtain grant funding to renovate the former Birthright Building on Van Buren Street planned to improve the building’s appearance for the upcoming Chief Wapello Days in July.
Maine said the women planned to clean the building and add window displays.
News for another downtown city property was not as good.
Maine said a state grant application by Danielle Black to construct a new building at 308 N. 2nd St. had not been awarded any funding. Black was selected by the city council in January to submit her medical massage business development proposal to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Maine said he would talk with Black to determine how to move forward.
In other action, the council:
- Approved entertainment permits for Marvin Hardy and the Wapello FFA and a street closing request for the four-day Chief Wapello Days event;
- Approved several end-of-the fiscal year fund transfers;
- Approved pay increases for city employees for Fiscal Year 2022;
- Approved hiring Samuel Gillip as assistant ambulance director at an annual salary of $50,000;
- Approved the city’s membership in the Iowa Municipalities Workers Compensation Association.