Dollar Tree coming to Wapello? There's a new deal afoot.

“I’m pro-business and anything we can do, I’m kind of for that,” he said. He said the proposal would include tearing down the old Jack and Jill and constructing a new building.

The builder has asked about city incentives, Maine said.

An existing property-tax incentive program would not aid the builder because the revenue would go to the corporate office and not the builder, Maine said.

However, the city could establish a tax increment financing district and rebate the builder through that revenue.

Maine indicated he would keep the city council updated on what he learns after the July 14 meeting.

In other news, Maine said three residents working to obtain grant funding to renovate the former Birthright Building on Van Buren Street planned to improve the building’s appearance for the upcoming Chief Wapello Days in July.

Maine said the women planned to clean the building and add window displays.

News for another downtown city property was not as good.