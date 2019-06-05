MUSCATINE — The worst of this spring's Mississippi River flooding may be over, making way for cleanup and recovery. Federal aid is available to those impacted by flooding in Louisa and Scott counties, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to take advantage of it.
"Don't self-disqualify," said FEMA spokeswoman Deanna Frazier.
Of the 2,262 registrations FEMA has received for a presidential disaster declared March 23 by President Donald Trump, 53 have come from Louisa County. Frazier urged residents to register to receive a portion of the $13.1 million in aid FEMA has approved to go "directly in the pocket of those impacted by flooding." The funding is allocated for the nine Iowa counties included in the declaration, but she said some residents hesitate.
"Iowans are strong and resilient," she said, adding that they don't want to appear to need a handout from the federal government. But her response is FEMA aid is not a handout.
"These are your tax dollars at work in Iowa," she said.
Residents may also think by registering they are taking away aid from those who may need it more, she said, but the agency has more than enough for those who register.
The incident period for assistance is March 12 through May 16. The deadline to register is July 1.
When President Donald Trump issued the disaster declaration March 23, five Iowa counties on the western border were covered: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona and Woodbury. Pottawattamie and Shelby counties were added in April, followed by Louisa and Scott counties in May.
There are three ways to register for assistance: call 1-800-621-3362; visit disasterassistance.gov; or download the FEMA app on a smartphone.
Assistance is available for up to 18 months to renters who have been displaced by flooding and FEMA may provide grant money to homeowners to repair personal property and replace belongings. FEMA covers those costs not covered by insurance, other programs or aid. The average household in the state was awarded $11,000. Frazier said FEMA is one part of the puzzle of resources residents may tap into for flood recovery. The Small Business Administration can assist business owners, as well as homeowners and renters, with low interest loans. State and local resources can also provide disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, clothing and food.
Of the state's 99 counties, more than 50 counties — including Muscatine County — have been declared disaster areas to receive public assistance. Emergency Manager Brian Wright said FEMA and Homeland Security officials toured the county nearly two weeks ago to assess damages and he's still waiting to hear back as of Wednesday afternoon. He said Muscatine County residents affected by flooding may help aid the process by participating in the state's online Public Damage and Storm Reporting survey. Participants are asked to provide their name, phone number, type of damage, the time and place when damage occurred, and photographs.
Wright said often he's the only person available to travel around the county to see who has been impacted. He also encourages any county resident affected by flooding to contact FEMA. By having county feedback, the number would draw attention, he said, allowing FEMA to gauge need in the county.
"Help me help Muscatine County," he said.
