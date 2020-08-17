DOT to decide whether to name bridge after Geertz

MUSCATINE — On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors cleared the way for a decision on naming a local bridge after a hometown hero just shy of the one-year anniversary of his death.
During the regular meeting Monday, the supervisors voted unanimously to support a resolution naming a bridge in the county after local veteran and advocate Chuck Geertz. The issue will go to the Iowa Department of Transportation for approval. If approved, signs will be posted naming the bridge on Highway 22 over the Cedar River in honor of Geertz. The cost of the signage is expected to be about $1,500, which will be collected privately.
“Chuck had done this for a long time,” supervisor Scott Sauer commented on Geertz’s advocacy for veterans. “It wasn’t something that was just a few isolated incidents. This is something he was passionate about.”
Geertz, 63, was pronounced dead Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. He was returning home from a veterans rally in Colorado.
While Chuck was the name he normally went by, many who knew him called him by his nickname “Bowtie.” The 23-year military veteran is known throughout the area as someone who was always there to help, no matter the need. Among his accomplishments, he helped for Healing at English River Outfitters (HERO) in Washington County. HERO was established to provide veterans with a safe outdoor experience to promote healing and family integration. It gives veterans struggling with PTSD or other problems a place to go where they can talk about their experiences with peers and be a support group for each other.
After Geerz’s death, Sen. Chuck Grassley commented on the loss of the Muscatine resident on the floor of the United States Senate.
Grassley talked about Geertz’ s service with the military, as well as his ongoing advocacy to assist his fellow veterans.
During a procession through Iowa to his hometown of Muscatine, over 500 motorcycles and about 100 cars rode with Geertz’s remains to the site of a visitation at the Muscatine National Guard Armory.
“Iowans mourn the loss of Chuck Geertz of Muscatine,” Grassley told the senate. “Sergeant First Class Geertz was an active duty service member for 23 years, but continued to serve his nation after his retirement in 2009. In 2008 Chuck worked to establish the Healing at English River Outfitters or HERO organization. HERO provides veterans and their families with relaxing outdoor activities for physical and mental healing. Chuck is remembered for his caring spirit and dedication to his community and fellow veterans. While he will be missed, his legacy of community service will continue.”
A longtime member of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club, Geertz was also a lifetime member of the American Legion, and a Canteen Board member of the Muscatine VFW, the state sergeant of arms of Iowa as well as a past post commander. He had served as a U.S. Marine from 1974 to 1976 and in the Army from 1989 to 1996. He also served in the Iowa National Guard from 1996 to 2009. He retired as a Sergeant First Class. His deployments included Operation Just Cause and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
