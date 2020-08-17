DOT to decide whether to name bridge after Geertz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors cleared the way for a decision on naming a local bridge after a hometown hero just shy of the one-year anniversary of his death.

During the regular meeting Monday, the supervisors voted unanimously to support a resolution naming a bridge in the county after local veteran and advocate Chuck Geertz. The issue will go to the Iowa Department of Transportation for approval. If approved, signs will be posted naming the bridge on Highway 22 over the Cedar River in honor of Geertz. The cost of the signage is expected to be about $1,500, which will be collected privately.

“Chuck had done this for a long time,” supervisor Scott Sauer commented on Geertz’s advocacy for veterans. “It wasn’t something that was just a few isolated incidents. This is something he was passionate about.”

Geertz, 63, was pronounced dead Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. He was returning home from a veterans rally in Colorado.