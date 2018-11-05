Name: Douglas Holliday
Age: 63
Residence: Muscatine County, Iowa
Occupation: Retired from Muscatine County Secondary Roads Department, 30-plus years. Muscatine Community Schools District Driver.
Qualifications: Over 30 years as a member of the Muscatine County Secondary Roads Department, serving as Superintendent of County Roads; General Foreman of County Roads; and multiple worker crew foreman performing various duties as Operator-Foreman in that time frame.
What are your qualifications to be a supervisor?
Lifetime citizen of city of Muscatine and Muscatine County. Former teamster union member and union stewart negotiating successful contracts with Muscatine County for Highway Department employees. The advantage of knowing the insight of employer and employee negotiations to further enhance employer/employee relationships under the contacts. Currently am a member of AFSCME bargaining unit for Muscatine Community Schools.
How could the county be more transparent?
The county board meetings are transparent enough. The outlying communities and townships are the ones that are without transparent access. My goal is to increase that access by having “listening post meetings” around the county, just like the feedstore, elevator business, fertilizer, and farm store implement companies used to do.
Do you believe the county adequately funds law enforcement and the jail? Explain.
Yes; they are both adequately funded. The Muscatine County Net Cost report issued by the County Budget Director for 2018 relates that the Muscatine County Jail is operating at a current cost of what it was 10 years ago. This is with cost incremental increase due to expansion of the jail and the increased staff and utilities and operational costs. The trust that the Sheriff has shown reveals no extreme additives to the county law enforcement budget. The sheriff shows a current history of a positive relationship with the board of supervisors and has demonstrated that anything asked for in increasing in the budget has always been supported and justified. Everything is adequately funded right now.
Does the county provide enough funding for mental health services? Explain.
Muscatine County is in a current disarray with current mental health funding. The past 2012 lock-up of funds has and will impact funding. Eastern Iowa Mental Health/Disability Region with Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, and Scott counties is what we currently have to help resolve issues. This is not an issue solved yet. But I will promise to work for compromise. Kathy Anderson-Noel is an expert in this issue as current director of Mental Health Services. She has my total confidence in the current situation. I am confident she will provide the county with the best advice. As for me, I would also like to incorporate the extensive knowledge of Mr. Mike Johannsen, who spent 30-plus years as the director of Muscatine’s mental health community services, and who is now retired. We can be successful if we all consider and incorporate the wisdom of the most successful people and mentors we have previously employed as a county.
Are county property taxes too high, too low or, just right?
I think they are just about right compared to other comparable counties and our current economy.
