Downtown events planned to celebrate holidays

MUSCATINE — As Halloween ends, the holiday season is officially on its way in Muscatine and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has plenty of events scheduled to help residents end 2021 with a bang.

The holiday season kicks off Nov. 14 as the chamber and Downtown Muscatine businesses will host the annual Holiday Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Chamber marketing and events coordinator Dena Ferreira said about 23 businesses are signed up to stay open additional hours to help the area begin its holiday planning by buying locally and supporting small area businesses. The event will feature in-store specials, entertainment, and refreshments.

“A while back – it’s probably over a decade old – the downtown businesses got together to just have a fun kick off the holiday shopping event and all rallied together to offer deals, entertainment and refreshments,” Ferreira said. “People can expect hot deals, music and some have like a hot chocolate bar.”

More details about participating businesses can be found on the Downtown Muscatine Facebook page.

