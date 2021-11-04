Downtown events planned to celebrate holidays

MUSCATINE — As Halloween ends, the holiday season is officially on its way in Muscatine and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has plenty of events scheduled to help residents end 2021 with a bang.
The holiday season kicks off Nov. 14 as the chamber and Downtown Muscatine businesses will host the annual Holiday Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Chamber marketing and events coordinator Dena Ferreira said about 23 businesses are signed up to stay open additional hours to help the area begin its holiday planning by buying locally and supporting small area businesses. The event will feature in-store specials, entertainment, and refreshments.
“A while back – it’s probably over a decade old – the downtown businesses got together to just have a fun kick off the holiday shopping event and all rallied together to offer deals, entertainment and refreshments,” Ferreira said. “People can expect hot deals, music and some have like a hot chocolate bar.”
More details about participating businesses can be found on the Downtown Muscatine Facebook page.
The following week marks the Art Week promotion. It runs Nov. 16 through 21 and Muscatine’s museums and art galleries will be highlighted in a social media campaign and each one will have a special event during the week. Ferreira said this is a new event this year. The Community IDEAdash begins Nov. 16. In it, people work together to solve real challenges through a fun and collaborative innovative process. It can be done either online or at the Muscatine Art Center. As a bonus participants will get a first look at the concepts for art that will be placed in the roundabout.
A ribbon cutting will also be held during the week to mark Sunrise Galleries’ fifth anniversary on Nov. 18. Unique gifts and feature displays will also be shown at the River’s Edge Gallery on Nov. 19. A do-it-yourself Christmas tree ornament will be offered during a workshop at the National Pearl Button Museum on Nov. 20. There will also be a special feature on a new Lego exhibit at the Muscatine Art Center on Nov. 21, although the display opens Nov. 16.
On Nov. 27 the chamber will host Neighborhood Champion for Small Business Saturday. The day after Black Friday will focus on small business and promote shopping locally. Ferreira said the chamber is still working on the details of the event, but it will prominently feature the chamber’s new Make It Muscatine gift cards.
Special events round out the evening of Dec. 10 as the chamber hosts “A Very Merry Muscatine.” This will be a ticketed event for people over 21 who wish to support local chamber member bars and restaurants. During the events games, prizes, specials and entertainment will happen at participating business.
“Our goal this year is to do different events and promotions that are more retail-based, café, restaurant or bar-based or community events,” Ferriera said.
Updates and changes to the events will be features on the chamber’s Facebook page.