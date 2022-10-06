Downtown Muscatine businesses collaborate on 'Couture and Canines' runway show event

MUSCATINE — In what looks to be a one-of-a-kind event for downtown Muscatine, next weekend will see several business collaborate to bring art and fashion-filled entertainment to residents as well as some much-needed attention to a few good pups looking for a forever home.

Downtown Muscatine will host its first annual “Couture and Canines” Runway Show on Saturday, Oct. 15. This runway show will begin at 7:30 p.m. in front of Proof Social, 208 W. 2nd St., and will feature fashions styles from Meg’s Vintage Collective, LivLeo Apparel and Red & Lee Vintage.

Jennifer Williams, owner of Red & Lee Vintage, shared how she and the other shop owners hoped to feature not only colorful and fashionable fall apparel on this local runway but also fashion that was size- and age-inclusive as well as gender-neutral, with a special highlight being on clothing choices that are vintage, pre-loved and sustainable.

“Originally, we were thinking about doing a fashion show to help bring something new to town and draw in not only local people who don’t normally shop downtown but provide an experience that would hopefully draw customers and clients from other towns to come experience Muscatine,” Williams said.

Each featured runway model, however, will have more than just an amazing look. They also walk the runway with an adorable dog escort by their side. Each dog featured in the show is up for adoption and is being provided by It Takes a Village (ITAV) Animal Rescue and Resources.

“We were trying to think of what would make it special and unique, and we thought that involving It Takes a Village (ITAV) Animal Rescue would be a fantastic idea,” Williams continued. “They’re always doing great things for the community and really helping a lot of people out with the dog rescues, and they’re a newer rescue in town … so we thought that it would be fun to have those adoptable dogs walk down the runway with our models.”

Along with getting to see these pups strut their stuff, guests will then get to enjoy a brief meet-and-greet with each of the dogs afterward. The event’s ticket sales will also benefit ITAV, and ITAV donation boxes will be present at each of the event’s locations.

Although the main event of the evening will be the fashion show, guests will have the chance to enjoy several other activities as, in addition to bringing attention to ITAV and all the animals there that are in need of a home. Williams said that she also wanted to bring attention to the downtown area’s other businesses.

Starting at 2 p.m., KeDough Bakery, 201 West 2nd Street, will be hosting a free pop-up art show that will feature local artists. Then, at 4 p.m., guests can head over to Contrary Brewing on 411 West Mississippi Drive for a featured three-beer flight and pastry pairing, with payment for this drink and dessert being accepted onsite and not included in the runway show’s ticket price.

Starting at 5 p.m., guests can head over to Proof Social to pick up their runway show tickets and participate in a ticket raffle fundraiser. Once the runway show has concluded, Proof Social will host a free after-party event from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring live music provided by DJ Yesi. The winners of that evening’s benefit raffle will also be announced at this time.

“We’re involving a lot of businesses because we want people to experience more than just the runway show,” Williams said. “I want to feature these great businesses downtown and the hard work that people are doing to build the Muscatine downtown area again. So I want people to realize that these things are there and that Muscatine can offer a really great and unique experience.”

Tickets for the “Couture and Canines” Runway show, which will happen rain or shine, are $12, while VIP seating, which includes alcohol service, is $20. These tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/couture-canines-runway-show-tickets-424089331607 or can be purchased onsite. RSVPs for the beer and pastry pairing can also be made using this link.