Downtown Muscatine celebrates the holidays with annual Holiday Stroll this Friday

MUSCATINE -- An annual holiday event for Muscatine residents is going back to basics as it celebrates its 37th year. On Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Downtown Muscatine will hold its 37th annual Holiday Stroll.
The Holiday Stroll will once again be one night only. In 2020, the event was spread out over three days because of COVID-19 concerns.
It will kick off with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree at First National Bank of Muscatine, 300 East 2nd St. and downtown businesses will open their doors for shopping, refreshments and even entertainment.
Hy-Vee will offer hot chocolate stations at Flipped Out Furniture, National Pearl Button Museum, Merrill Hotel, and Muscatine Power and Water.
Also at the National Pearl Button Museum, the Wesley United Methodist Handbell Choir will perform from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.
Near Muscatine Power and Water’s spot, guests can enjoy the Digger/Derrick truck decked out in colored lights. MPW 2022 calendars will be available, and the truck will have a “special guest operator” in the control seat.
Free photos with Santa Claus will be provided by Tiny’s Tunes, 223 E. 2nd St., and Heinz. Other kids activities can be found at the Salvation Army’s Winter Wonderland, which will include a Red Kettle Bounce House and a station where kids can write letters to Santa.
Miss Louise’s School of Dance will return to the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, 120 E. 2nd St., for Christmas music and dancing.
“The girls have been working since September to prepare for their Christmas performance, and it’s just an exciting and fun time for the community to get together and celebrate the holidays,” Miss Louise said.
“For me, I’ve been part of this community for 44 years, and I’m very proud of being able to give back to the community," Miss Louise said. "This is why I have the company girls perform every year. They look forward to it, and it gives the younger students an opportunity to see what they can do. It’s just really important to me to be part of the stroll and this community."