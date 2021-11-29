Downtown Muscatine celebrates the holidays with annual Holiday Stroll this Friday

“The girls have been working since September to prepare for their Christmas performance, and it’s just an exciting and fun time for the community to get together and celebrate the holidays,” Miss Louise said.

“For me, I’ve been part of this community for 44 years, and I’m very proud of being able to give back to the community," Miss Louise said. "This is why I have the company girls perform every year. They look forward to it, and it gives the younger students an opportunity to see what they can do. It’s just really important to me to be part of the stroll and this community."