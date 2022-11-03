 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Downtown Muscatine gets a head start on decorating for the holidays

Decking the streets

On Wednesday, only a couple short days after Halloween, city maintenance workers began hanging Christmas wreaths on various downtown street lamps, preparing the area for all the upcoming holiday events.

 Andrea Grubaugh

The city saw an early start to its annual winter holiday decorating efforts this week.

Tags

