Downtown Muscatine gets a head start on decorating for the holidays

The city saw an early start to its annual winter holiday decorating efforts this week.
On Wednesday, only a couple of days after Halloween, city maintenance workers began hanging Christmas wreaths on various downtown street lamps, preparing the area for all the upcoming holiday events.
Andrea Grubaugh
Reporter
