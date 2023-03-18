MUSCATINE — One of Downtown Muscatine’s most popular events is just a few weeks away. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Downtown Muscatine will hold its annual Girls Getaway.

This will be the 13th year that Downtown Muscatine has held this event, according to Dena Ferreira, director of marketing & events for Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“We are so excited to host the event again this year,” Ferreira said. “The event seems to grow each year, which can be attributed to several factors including the quality and variety of businesses that participate and past attendees who spread the word.”

As always, Girls Getaway will start with a brunch — complete with mimosas - at the Merrill Hotel’s grand ballroom. While there, participants will receive a detailed list of specials for the day as well as a gift item. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a style show courtesy of the HallTree Boutique, and will have a chance to win some great door prizes from participating local businesses.

From there, guests will be free to spend the rest of the day shopping, dining and exploring Downtown Muscatine and the many deals and bonuses such as wine tasting or prize drawings in participating businesses.

“The HallTree’s style show always brings fresh looks, and we have a few new businesses participating this year — including Create DIY Craft Studio and Good Karma Jewelry who are both hosting fun workshops,” Ferreira said.

Other participating businesses include Contrary Brewing, Creations by Oz, Cryo Wellness of Muscatine, Feather Your Nest Interiors, Flipped Out Furniture, Fresh Home & Lifestyle Market, the GMCCI Pop-up Shop, Guadalajara Restaurant, Laurel Lynne Beauty, LivLeo Apparel, Meg's Vintage Collective, Missipi Brew, the National Pearl Button Museum, Pearl City Popcorn, Proof Social, RED&LEE Vintage, Salon Incognito, Sarah Carlson of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors, The Honest Skillet/Warrior Blend Oatmeal, The Merrill Soap Company and the Pearl Martini Bar & Lounge.

There are still plenty of open spots for the event. Ferreira encouraged interested businesses to give the event a chance and register.

“It’s just another reason to encourage people to support local businesses with the added bonus of brunch, in-store specials, swag bag, and a chance to win great door prizes,” she said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://girlsgetaway2023.eventbrite.com for $40. To guarantee the official gift item with their brunch, guests must be registered by March 24. For a full schedule and details on participating businesses, residents can check either the Girls Getaway 2023 Facebook event page or www.muscatine.com/events.