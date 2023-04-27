For the third year in a row, downtown Muscatine is expected to be the place to enjoy special drinks, shopping, socializing and fun for one night only. From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) will host its third annual “Sip & Shop” event.

First starting in 2021, the event was originally seen as a way for participants unwind while still supporting local retail and smaller businesses that may have still been struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the effects of the pandemic have mostly subsided, the team at GMCCI still hope to use this event to support downtown businesses as well as provide yet another enjoyable event for residents and visitors alike.

“I think the fact that Sip & Shop features a variety of shops who are open outside of their normal hours makes for a successful event,” Dena Ferreira, director of marketing & events said. “I’m hoping to see record attendance and to get people who haven’t attended the event before and those from out of town sign up.”

For this year’s event, 15 local shops will be open with extended shopping hours, providing different wine samples as well as tasting notes that describe each wine.

“We’ve added even more wines from Ardon Creek along with wines from other regions to offer even more of a variety to sample,” Ferreira added.

Attendees will also receive a commemorative gift item and a 21-and-over wristband, both of which can be picked up at GMCCI, 100 West 2nd St., alongside a map detailing all of the participating businesses.

The list of 2023 Sip & Shop businesses includes Create DIY Craft Studio, Creations by Oz, Feather Your Nest Interiors, Flipped Out Furniture, Fluidsolution IV Wellness, Fresh Home and Lifestyle, Good Karma Creations, LivLeo Apparel, Meg's Vintage Collective, Missipi Brew, the National Pearl Button Museum at the History & Industry Center, Pearl City Popcorn, Proof Social, Red&Lee Vintage, Salon Incognito, the HallTree Boutique, the Merrill Soap Company and the Merrill Hotel.

With the hotel specifically, it will offer a special overnight rate of $99 (plus tax) for out-of-town guests. As for those only interested in the event itself, tickets can be bought online for $25 each at https://sipandshopmuscatine2023.eventbrite.com. Guests are advised to sign up as soon as possible in order to guarantee that they receive the gift item.