Downtown Muscatine welcomes new Keto-focused bakery

MUSCATINE — A new bakery held a soft opening this week in downtown Muscatine. It focuses on sweets for everyone, no matter their dietary restrictions.

KeDough Bakery & Pastries, 201 West 2nd St., offers desserts and pastries made in-house, with an emphasis on pies and cheesecakes. The menu is ketogenic (low-carbohydrate) and gluten-free friendly.

KeDough began as an in-home bakery ran by Megan Whitehall and her husband, Jeremiah.

The idea for a baking business first came during the holidays, Jeremiah said.

“It was right before Thanksgiving, and I said ‘hey, why don’t we try making some pies and selling them to see if we can bring in some extra money for the holidays’,” he said. “That went extremely well, so we decided to do sugar cookies for Christmastime. That was another huge hit, and during the post-holiday downtime, Megan came up with the idea of doing cheesecake and it just spiraled from there.”

Megan wanted to expand her business beyond her kitchen and felt there was a need for a bakery in Downtown Muscatine.

Megan wanted to provide an option for those, like herself, who follow a ketogenic diet, or need gluten-free baked goods.

“There’s not anywhere local for people to be able to go and buy desserts like these, so I wanted to provide that service to the community,” she said. “With our donuts, we specifically do sourdough donuts, which is something that sets us apart from the big market stores that only do regular donuts. We also have a rotating menu, so every day is something different.”

KeDough also does special occasion orders, such as birthdays and wedding cakes, and hopes to eventually offer freshly baked breads with their desserts and pastries.

“We’ve had really great feedback, and it’s been better than expected,” Megan said. “We want to thank all our supporters, without them we wouldn’t be anything.”

The bakery partnered with neighbors Proof Social, which offers a wine and dessert pairing using KeDough desserts. Their storefront's event area can hold more than 70 people, and Megan hopes to add activities such as Mommy and Me Tea Time, character events and other fun family events.

“We want to bring things to the community that we don’t have here already,” she said. “We want to get families and kids out of their houses and out doing things.”

KeDough Bakery is open 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit kedoughbakeryandpasteries.com or visit its Facebook page.

