Downtown Muscatine's annual Girls Getaway returns next Saturday

MUSCATINE — Downtown Muscatine is the place to be April 2 for shopping and hometown fashion, as the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) hosts its annual Girls Getaway event.

It's the 12th year of the event.

According to Dena Ferreira, GMCCI marketing and events coordinator, the Girls Getaway was started by Downtown Action Alliance to encourage shopping locally.

“It’s a nice event people can look forward to each year,” Ferreira explained. “Everyone loves a special event because it gives people a reason to get together and enjoy the shops and restaurants in Muscatine. It’s also a great way to get visitors to Muscatine.”

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with brunch in the Merrill Hotel’s ballroom, featuring free mimosas. During the brunch, HallTree Boutique will hold a Style Show, showing off outfits and accessories found in its store.

“The brunch at the Merrill Hotel is always delicious, and the HallTree’s Style Show is so entertaining,” Ferreira said. “Guests will also have a chance to win great door prizes from our favorite local businesses.”

Then it's time to head to the downtown shops. Many participating businesses will have special deals.

“We have numerous businesses participating this year, with three being new to the downtown area, so it will be nice for attendees to see what they have to offer,” Ferreira said.

Advance tickets cost $40 each, and can be purchased online either at girlsgetaway2022.eventbrite.com or by calling GMCCI at 563-263-8895. Day-of tickets cost $45. Advance tickets include a swag bag.

