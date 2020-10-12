Dr. Carol and Ed Moreno win this year's Community Service Award

MUSCATINE — Last Wednesday, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine awarded West Liberty’s Dr. Carol and Ed Moreno with this year’s Tom Hendricks Community Service Award.

“It was quite humbling,” said Ed as he looked back on the day he and Carol received the award, “We were aware of the prize, and I guess we were pleasantly surprised that we were able to receive it. It’s quite an honor.”

Ed added that what made the ceremony all the nicer was that they were able to share it with the families and mentors who were returning to the Dream House after the pandemic temporarily shut it down. “We were kind of introducing the facility to everybody, and then to have one of the founders of the foundation and Charla and everyone show up, it was just great.”

Created in 2004, Ed and Carol use West Liberty Youth Dream Catchers to help empower children ages 8-18 through mentoring and financial aid, as well as “create a better world through providing educational and experiential opportunities.”

“Dr. Carol has been in hospice in West Liberty for over 30 years, and she wanted to give back to the community,” Ed said as he looked back at their program’s beginnings, “We were looking at what was possible, and we wanted to make a difference in the youth and the education.”