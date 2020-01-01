{{featured_button_text}}
MUSCATINE – Over the next few days, Muscatine will be host to two discussions that may help potential caucus goers decide who to support on Feb. 3.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dr. Jill Biden, former second lady, will visit the Muscatine Joe Biden field office at 130 E. Second St. to discuss her husband’s candidacy for president.

Formerly the vice president under Barack Obama, Biden launched his campaign for president on April 25, 2019. He has served in government since 1969, and won his first senate seat in 1972. He has thrown his hat into the ring for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008. Biden visited Muscatine on Oct. 23, 2019.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang will visit Wapello at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Shaggy’s Gourmet Burgers, 308 U.S. 61 and Muscatine Monday at 8 a.m. at Red Berry Café, 710 Grandview Ave.

Yang, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and attorney, launched his campaign on Nov. 6, 2017, initially working with a small staff out of an apartment owned by his mother. While he has never served in public office, Yang’s campaign focuses largely on policy. On his campaign Web site, over 160 policies are listed. Yang visited Muscatine on Sept. 21, 2019.

