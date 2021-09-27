Dr. Jim Yong Kim to headline Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine annual meeting

MUSCATINE – For its 2021 annual meeting, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has chosen to make its theme “Making the impossible possible.” Through willpower and the connections that he has made, this year’s guest speaker certainly encompasses this theme.
On Friday, October 8, at 6 p.m., Dr. Jim Yong Kim will speak at the Community Foundation’s annual meeting in the Calvary Church Auditorium.
“We’re truly humbled that he has made time to come home to Muscatine,” Executive Director Charla Schafer said. “He’s been working with us over the past two and a half years to try and get something scheduled, so he’s been very patient, as well.”
Dr. Kim came to Muscatine when he was in the fifth grade, originally from Seoul, South Korea. Throughout his time in Muscatine, Kim was a star athlete in several different sports and a member of the Model UN. In 1978, he was Muscatine High School valedictorian and class president.
After graduating, Kim earned a Bachelor’s degree in Human Biology at Brown University before getting his master's and a doctorate in anthropology from Harvard, where he co-founded Partners in Health. Since then, Kim has held several acclaimed positions and roles, including president of the World Bank, director of the World Health Organization, and most recently vice-chairman of Infrastructure Partners.
Kim has also won several awards, and has been featured on many prestigious lists, such as America’s 25 Best Leaders, Forbes’ 50 Most Power People in the World, and Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.
“We’ve been following Dr. Kim for many years, and in recent history there’s been a lot more notoriety around his work,” Schafer said. “We just felt like bringing him back to our community and having him tell his story about his career, success and his perspective on trying to help people was something that would be important for our community.”
Charla said guests will enjoy hearing the impact he has had on health and economies across the globe, changing the world for the better while also accomplishing his own personal goals.
“I think it will just open their eyes to a different vision of opportunity. We think his story is one that people will be engaged in and will want to hear more about,” she said.
Previously, Kim has presented to some of the world’s most powerful leaders in global health and economics. His work has also been featured in the documentary, “Bending the Arc”, as well as in the Ted Talk “Doesn’t Everyone Deserve a Chance” and the book “Mountains beyond Mountains."
“The Community Foundation is extremely excited about Dr. Kim being in the community and sharing his story, and we’re appreciative of everyone that’s come together to bring him here," Schafer said. "We hope people will be able to make time to come and see him.”
The event is free, but guests are asked to make reservations by October 6 at jimkim.rsvpify.com or by calling 563-264-3863.