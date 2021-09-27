Dr. Jim Yong Kim to headline Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine annual meeting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kim has also won several awards, and has been featured on many prestigious lists, such as America’s 25 Best Leaders, Forbes’ 50 Most Power People in the World, and Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

“We’ve been following Dr. Kim for many years, and in recent history there’s been a lot more notoriety around his work,” Schafer said. “We just felt like bringing him back to our community and having him tell his story about his career, success and his perspective on trying to help people was something that would be important for our community.”

Charla said guests will enjoy hearing the impact he has had on health and economies across the globe, changing the world for the better while also accomplishing his own personal goals.

“I think it will just open their eyes to a different vision of opportunity. We think his story is one that people will be engaged in and will want to hear more about,” she said.

Previously, Kim has presented to some of the world’s most powerful leaders in global health and economics. His work has also been featured in the documentary, “Bending the Arc”, as well as in the Ted Talk “Doesn’t Everyone Deserve a Chance” and the book “Mountains beyond Mountains."