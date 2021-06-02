Drive-thru job fair to be held next week at Muscatine's Calvary Church parking lot

MUSCATINE — The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is helping connect residents jobs.
From 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, the Chamber and IowaWORKS Davenport will hold a drive-thru job fair in the Calvary Church parking lot at 501 U.S. 61.
“We’re really excited about offering this event to our community,” Workforce Development and Community Relations Manager Rebecca Paulsen said. “Calvary Church has been very gracious in letting us use their parking lot, and I believe they view it as a way to help serve the community by connecting people looking for employment with people who are offering employment.”
According to Jamie McLaughlin from IowaWORKS, drive-thru job fairs were spurred by the pandemic, and have been successful in a short time.
“We have eight counties that we take care of, so we’ve done these drive-thru job fairs in several different counties,” McLaughlin said. “Muscatine will be the first hybrid one that we’ve done.”
Each job seeker in the drive-thru will receive a packet of job leads and training information for each job. They can leave at that point or talk to any employers on site.
“We thought that with its unique set up, a drive-thru job fair would be a great thing to bring to Muscatine,” Paulsen said, adding that if the fair is a success, the Chamber would likely hold one in the fall.
The jobs are open for those ages 16 or older, at all skill levels. The MuscaBus will stop at Calvary Church on this day upon request as part of its Green Route.
“We have jobs from entry-level positions all the way up to higher-level positions,” Paulsen said. “This would be great for anyone looking for a job or looking to make a move, as well as new college graduates or high school students who may be looking for a summer job.”
Participating businesses include Bayer, CBI Bank, Crossroads Inc., Heinz, HNI Corporation, Iowa 80 Truckstop, Hoffman Inc., Lutheran Living, Muscatine Community College, Muscatine Power and Water, Sinclair Tractor, SSBA, Temp Associates, The Merrill Hotel, Walmart and more.
“We’ve had anywhere from 20 to over 400 people show up to these events, and they leave with hundreds of job listings,” McLaughlin said. “I just think it’s a good way for us to reach out and connect companies with job seekers.”
“I think our hope at the Chamber is that we can continue making those connections between job seekers and employers, and help fill those needs in the community,” Paulsen added. “There’s definitely been a huge need in the community with a lot of people hiring, and the Chamber’s always out there advocating for businesses and trying to help them be successful. Helping them fill these vacancies is just one more thing we can do for our businesses.”
For more information, call Paulsen at (563) 263-8895, or email rpaulsen@muscatine.com. McLaughlin can be reached by phone at (563) 445-3200 ext. 43335, or by email at jamie.mclaughlin@iwd.iowa.gov.