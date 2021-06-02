Drive-thru job fair to be held next week at Muscatine's Calvary Church parking lot

The jobs are open for those ages 16 or older, at all skill levels. The MuscaBus will stop at Calvary Church on this day upon request as part of its Green Route.

“We have jobs from entry-level positions all the way up to higher-level positions,” Paulsen said. “This would be great for anyone looking for a job or looking to make a move, as well as new college graduates or high school students who may be looking for a summer job.”

Participating businesses include Bayer, CBI Bank, Crossroads Inc., Heinz, HNI Corporation, Iowa 80 Truckstop, Hoffman Inc., Lutheran Living, Muscatine Community College, Muscatine Power and Water, Sinclair Tractor, SSBA, Temp Associates, The Merrill Hotel, Walmart and more.

“We’ve had anywhere from 20 to over 400 people show up to these events, and they leave with hundreds of job listings,” McLaughlin said. “I just think it’s a good way for us to reach out and connect companies with job seekers.”