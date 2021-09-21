 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dies after semi leaves roadway
0 comments
top story

Driver dies after semi leaves roadway

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa State Patrol
FILE PHOTO

WILTON – A Clear Lake, Ind. man died Sunday afternoon after a semitractor-trailer he was driving ran off the roadway on Interstate 80 for an unknown reason.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Robert Wayne Swiedals, 65, was driving a 2020 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer with a tank at about 1:13 p.m. The report said the semi went off the road on the right side and entered the north ditch. The report said Swiedals was ejected from the accident. He later succumbed to his injuries at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The incident remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were West Liberty Fire, Johnson County Hazmat, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation and Aircare.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kent Corporation named Top Iowa Workplace
Local

Kent Corporation named Top Iowa Workplace

  • Updated

MUSCATINE – Muscatine-based Kent Corporation was recognized as a 2021 Top Iowa Workplace based on a survey administered by Energage LLC, an em…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News