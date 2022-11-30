Drivers asked to find alternative routes around 2nd Street during Jingle and Mingle event

MUSCATINE — Downtown Muscatine will once again be filled with bright lights and holiday fun thanks to the annual Jingle and Mingle Holiday Stroll event on Friday, Dec. 2.

In order to ensure the safety of those wishing to attend the event, however, city officials will be blocking of a portion of 2nd Street to vehicular traffic from noon to 9 p.m. that day.

According to a press release sent out by the city, East 2nd Street will be closed starting at the Mulberry Roundabout, and West 2nd Street will be closed starting at the Pine Street intersection.

Drives should also note that intersecting side-streets, such as Walnut Street, Cedar Street, Sycamore Street, Iowa Avenue, and Chestnut Street, will all be closed at the #1 alley (located between Mississippi Drive and 2nd Street) and at the #2 alley (located between 3rd and 2nd streets).

Additionally, there will be no parking will be allowed in the closed section of 2nd Street starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 2. Residents, however, will still be able to access all businesses on this street prior to the Jingle and Mingle event.

Parking will remain available in Riverside Park, city parking lots, and on city streets north of the closed section prior to and during the event. As for those traveling downtown during the temporary street closure, drivers should use either Mississippi Drive or 3rd Street to detour around the event space.

Further information about upcoming street closures can be found either on the City of Muscatine website or on the city’s Facebook page.