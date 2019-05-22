{{featured_button_text}}

The 118th annual Drury-Reynolds Memorial Day Service will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Drury-Reynolds Cemetery on 316th Street West in Drury Township of lower Rock Island County, approximately four miles from Muscatine.

The theme of the service is "The 100th Anniversary of the American Legion" with guest speaker Pastor Daren Dietmeier of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Dietmeier is also Chaplain of American Legion Post 121 in Aledo, and retired Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Veterans attending may participate in the Veteran’s March and Placing of the Wreath. A 21-gun salute will be performed by VFW Post No. 1565 Honor Guard from Muscatine. Taps will be played by Janet Clark. The vocalist will be Stef Carey and drums will be played by Aubrey Frieden. Attendees may place poppies on the graves of veterans.

The service will be held rain or shine, and a tent will be provided for shade and protection from weather. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair.

For more information, contact Julie Wagner at illinifans@frontiernet.net, or Janet Clark at mclark@machlink.com, or visit Drury Reynolds Cemetery Memorial Day Service on Facebook.

