Durant city-wide garage sales are Saturday

DURANT — Keeping pace with the citywide garage sales from previous years, the Durant City-wide Garage Sale, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will include 39 listed sales with plenty of other sales expected.

Maps of the sales are available at Jeff’s Market and Casey’s in Durant, as well as on the city of Durant and the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages.

"People really respond well to it," Heather Wiskow, a volunteer for the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Wiskow said sales had been consistent from year to year, with 44 different garage sales last year and 40 sales in 2020.

Communities in rural Scott and Muscatine counties work together to arrange sales on different weekends as a way to attract visitors. This is why the chamber sponsors the garage sales despite usually taking a loss of revenue from the event, Wiskow said.

Wiskow also said the garage sales tended to be a social event as much as anything. She encouraged people to come out, see people they know and finds some good deals.

“There are a lot of savings and bargains to be had — especially if you are looking for kids’ clothes or toys,” she said. ‘You can just really find the deals.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0