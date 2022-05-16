Durant firefighter injured in crash says he's 'blown away' by the support he's received

DURANT — Durant firefighter Matt Fisher is "blown away" by the support he's received lately.

Fisher has been hospitalized since May 2 when an allegedly intoxicated man driving a commercial field sprayer collided with the fire truck Fisher and four others were in, then left the scene.

All five firefighters were taken to the hospital, though four were treated and released. Fisher was more seriously injured. He had been sitting behind the driver when the crash occurred and was first taken to a Davenport hospital, then air-lifted to Iowa City.

Fisher was released from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics on Friday and transported to Genesis Medical Center West, Davenport, for rehabilitation. As they passed through Durant, he realized how much support he has.

The fire department brought out engines to honor him, with a procession of emergency vehicles guiding his journey through Durant. People lined the route and waved as he rode past.

“The thing about being a first responder is that you are always on someone’s side if they need help,” he said. "When push comes to shove, you don’t know who is on your side. I have to tell you I am completely blown away by the amount of people. I’m not saying I thought people didn’t care about me, but that was overwhelming.”

Fisher said he was “still in shock” after the crash, and was in physical rehabilitation. He declined comment beyond that, saying the crash remained under investigation and he didn’t want to jeopardize a future case.

“I am doing good,” he said. “I’m alive. This is the first time something this bad has happened to me. It’s one of those things you think will never happen.”

Kent Reimers, 31, of rural Walcott, was arrested the following morning in Walcott. Reimers admitted to consuming whiskey before driving the sprayer and was charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated after failing two of three field sobriety tests, according to the incident report. Reimers was also charged with leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident. He's free on a $1,300 bond.

Fisher said he grew up in Durant, and wanted to give back to the community. That's why he was drawn to volunteering for the reserve police and the volunteer fire department. He has served on the fire department for three years.

“I just like helping people,” he said. “My thing is that if I can change someone’s day for the better, it makes me feel better about myself.”

The doctors say he will recover, but it will take time and treatment, Fisher said. He broke his pelvis, left femur and right arm, and his left foot was damaged in the crash. He has undergone surgery to put a large pin in his left leg. He has some follow-up appointments in the next few weeks but no further surgeries are scheduled. He looks forward to being able to go home.

The Wilton Fire Department will host a boot drive at locations around town to collect donations for his medical bills. Contributions via Venmo to @Wilton-Fire or PayPal to @wiltonfire are also welcomed.

"Matt is expected to recover but not without a hard road ahead of him that could span several months," the Wilton Fire Department posted on Facebook. "Wilton Fire asks that our community keep Matt and the rest of Durant Fire in its thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The accident is still under investigation, and we are unable to provide any further details."

A benefit has been organized in the Durant Community Center from 4 to 11 p.m. May 27. It will feature open bar, pulled pork and rib eye sandwiches, a silent auction, and a live auction. All the proceeds will go to help Fisher. He said he might attend the event, depending on how he felt that day.

