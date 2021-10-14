E911 signage update may become mandated in Louisa County

WAPELLO — County residents would be required to update their E911 address signs whenever they transfer property, under a proposal presented to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Louisa County E911 Board member Bill Small, who represents the city of Wapello on the emergency board, asked the board of supervisors to consider adopting a formal ordinance or other regulation, which would mandate upgrading E911 signage at the time of a property’s transfer.

Small said the E911 board had agreed during its last meeting to seek the county’s help with the signage issue. Officials have reported in the past that some older E911 signs in the rural part of the county have faded or have other legibility issues or possibly may not be signed at all.

Small indicated the lack of E911 address signs is also a problem in the city areas, but the supervisors said city councils would need to implement their own ordinances to cover those sites.

Rural residents don’t have to pay for the E911 signs, Small pointed out, adding his program also would install the signs under some conditions.