E911 signage update may become mandated in Louisa County

WAPELLO — County residents would be required to update their E911 address signs whenever they transfer property, under a proposal presented to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Louisa County E911 Board member Bill Small, who represents the city of Wapello on the emergency board, asked the board of supervisors to consider adopting a formal ordinance or other regulation, which would mandate upgrading E911 signage at the time of a property’s transfer.
Small said the E911 board had agreed during its last meeting to seek the county’s help with the signage issue. Officials have reported in the past that some older E911 signs in the rural part of the county have faded or have other legibility issues or possibly may not be signed at all.
Small indicated the lack of E911 address signs is also a problem in the city areas, but the supervisors said city councils would need to implement their own ordinances to cover those sites.
Rural residents don’t have to pay for the E911 signs, Small pointed out, adding his program also would install the signs under some conditions.
Supervisors Brad Quigley and Randy Griffin — supervisor Chris Ball was absent from the meeting — agreed a regulation that could be implemented in the rural portion of the county whenever a property transfer happened was needed; but any county ordinance would not cover the city properties.
Griffin and Quigley suggested Small contact county attorney Adam Parsons and request Parsons develop a county ordinance draft requiring the signs be upgraded on any property when it is transferred.
“We will support it,” Griffin assured Small.
The supervisors indicated Parsons could construct the ordinance language so it could either be used as a model for cities, or the cities could refer to its language in their own ordinances.
Small agreed to contact Parsons and start the process.
The supervisors also met with county department heads Roxanne Smith and Adam Shutt for their regular departmental updates. In his weekly report, Shutt presented an application from Eastern Iowa Light and Power to use county right-of-way to install power to a new home on T Avenue in Oakland Township.
The supervisors approved the application.
Shutt also reported the application of rock to 218th Avenue had been delayed until spring because of a COVID outbreak involving the contractor for the project. Shutt said the project’s rock cost would not change because of the delay in the work, which had been slated to begin this fall.
Shutt also reported the salt shed at the department’s Columbus Junction maintenance yard had been completed.
In her monthly update on the public health service, Smith reported her department’s recent move to new headquarters at the Complex had gone well. She said electrical issues had been resolved and the only apparent need now was for door stops, which Quigley said he would investigate.
Smith provided the latest COVID numbers, which showed a 5.3 percent positivity rate and a nearly 46 percent fully vaccinated population. She also reported most questions she was receiving about the pandemic centered on booster shots.
However, the majority of vaccinations in Louisa County used the Moderna vaccine, which has no approved boosters yet, she said.
In final action, the board:
- Approved new panic buttons for the courthouse, annex and secondary roads facilities;
- Approved resolutions providing tax incentives for the Columbus Junction Tyson Foods plant.