Eagles and Ivories music event to be held January 19-22

Just as the eagles make their return to the Mississippi River each winter season, an annual musical event will soon make its return to Muscatine.

From Jan. 19, 2023, to Jan. 22, the Muscatine Arts Council will hold its 29th Annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend, featuring several musical acts that show off the greatness of genres such as swing, gospel, boogie-woogie, traditional jazz and, of course, ragtime.

“This year’s concerts look like they’re coming together pretty well,” Festival Director David Ales said. “We have a really great lineup, including our headliners who we have every year.”

The first of these concerts begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center, where fan-favorites Jeff and Anne Barnhart — also known as Ivory & Gold — will perform alongside St. Louis pianist and composer Dr. Dave Majchrzak.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Addington Place of Muscatine, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, will hold its annual kickoff concert, which is a free event. Then at 5 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, at the corner of 4th Street and Iowa Avenue, will hold its soup supper. During this meal, the Mad Creek Mudcats will provide that evening’s musical entertainment. The Mad Creek Mudcats will also perform an "after-hours" show with Jim Radloff starting at 10 p.m. at the Merrill Hotel.

Moving onto Saturday, Jan. 21, the day will start with an eagle watch at the Muscatine Riverfront, with naturalist Dave Bakke being there from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Later that day, guests and residents will have the opportunity to enjoy silent movies at the Muscatine Art Center starting at noon. At 2 p.m., the Art Center will hold a concert featuring TJ Muller, a musician originally from England who is completely new to Eagles and Ivories, and Jeff Barnhart.

“(Muller) is quite a musician,” Ales said. “He performs mostly on horns, and we’re looking forward to hear him. We’ve put together the ‘Sweet & Hot Quartet’ as it’s called for his benefit, featuring Jeff and Anne as well as percussionist Josh Duffee.”

Starting at 5 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church will offer its “Syncopation Desserts” event, where the Locust Street Boys will play. The Locust Street Boys alongside Jim Radloff will also perform that night’s after-hours show at the Merrill starting at 10 p.m.

Finally on Sunday, Jan. 22, the Muscatine Art Center will wrap up the weekend with another Ivory & Gold performance entitled “The Music That Made America Great,” which celebrates around 500 years of American music.

Also performing over the weekend are newcomers Paolo Alderighi and Stephanie Trick, a husband-and-wife duo that plays ragtime, stride and classical music.

“We had them here once before and they were a big hit, so we brought them back,” Ales said.

Additionally, Majchrzak will perform throughout the week before Eagles and Ivories to give private performances at schools and assisted-living places in order to give a bit of the Eagles and Ivories experience to those who may not be able to make it to any of the weekend concerts.

“We’re just trying to get more people involved,” Ales continued. “We’re very fortunate, of course, because we’re sponsored by several organizations, which lets us keep the price of tickets reasonable for everybody. These are the best ragtime performers in the world, and I think there’s going to be a lot for people to enjoy that weekend.”

Tickets for any of the concerts can be purchased either at Flowers on the Avenue, 1138 East 9th Street, or at the doors of venues. For more information on Muscatine Arts Council events, visit www.muscatineartscouncil.org.