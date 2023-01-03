Early Muskie Learning Center opens preschool registration on January 16

MUSCATINE — Although the start of the 2023-2024 school year is still several months away, Muscatine’s youngest soon-to-be students will have the chance to get signed up for their classes starting this month.

On Monday, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Muskie Early Learning Center, located at 149 Colorado St., the Muscatine Community School District is opening up preschool registration for the 2023-24 school year.

According to Jessi Freers, Principal of the Muskie Early Learning Center, registration will remain open until mid-March or until all preschool spots have been filled, with most 4-year-olds spots being filled on a first-come, first-serve basis while 3-year-olds spots will be determined based on a lottery system. Parents and families can expect to receive final confirmation of their child’s preschool placement by early April.

“There are no big changes for preschool registration this year,” Freers said. “We will be available for in-person registration on Jan. 16, and then by appointment after that, which can be done by calling 563-263-4998.”

Freers added parents should make sure they have their child’s birth certificate or other documentation showing their child’s name and date of birth on hand so that it can then be put on file at the school, allowing their child to secure a spot in preschool. Parents can either bring it with them if they choose to register in-person, upload it if they choose to register online (www.muscatine.k12.ia.us on the “enrollment/registration” page), or email it to Michelle Jarrett (michelle.jarrett@mcsdonline.org).

Other required documents needed for registration include immunization records and a current physical. Additionally, children must be 3- or 4-years-old by Sept. 15, 2023, in order to be viable for preschool during the 2023-24 school year.

At the time of registration, parents of 4-year-olds will also be able to choose if they’d like to sign their child up for the Early Muskie Learning Center’s Dual Language Program, which is taught in 80 percent Spanish and 20 percent in English using Creative Curriculum as its foundational curriculum in order to help build vocabulary and language skills.

“It has been so successful,” Freers continued. “The engagement of the students during English and Spanish instruction has been astounding.”

Although the dual-language program is open to any and all 4-year-olds regardless of what their native language is, a lottery system may be put into place if there are more sign-ups than there are spaces available. It has also been asked that families who are considering the preschool program are also considering continuing with the program through Kindergarten and beyond in order to allow for their child to experience the full benefits of the dual language emersion program.

An informational meeting regarding the Dual Language Program will be held at the Early Muskie Learning Center on Jan. 19 at a to-be-determined time, giving families an opportunity to ask questions about the program. For questions or more information regarding preschool registration, families can email Freers at jessi.freers@mcsdonline.org or call her at 563-263-4998.