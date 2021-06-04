Early planting efforts paying off, corn and soybean crops two weeks ahead of schedule

“Typically, corn goes into distress once we get an excess of 86 degrees… and that is typically because once we get those high temperatures, we also tend to be short of moisture,” Schmitt said. Currently, though, most crops and soil in the Muscatine area isn’t short of moisture, so they’re able to last until 92 degrees without distress, and thus are able to thrive in the warm weather.

“In an ideal world, we’d have a May and a June that would have above normal temperatures… and once we get a few days within pollination, we’d like it to cool down and remain cool the rest of the summer,” Schmitt said. This would improve pollination as well as stretch out the grain-filling period for corn.

Although the ideal may not be reality, due to last month not having much extra heat, things still seem to be looking up as the season goes on. For the moment, Schmitt considered the south-east part of Iowa, as well as the neighboring part of Illinois, to be in a good position in terms of temperature and moisture.

“We are really set up, at this point, to have some really good crops,” he said, “We have a lot of buffer at the moment because of all the moisture that we have in the soil, so that bodes well for us.”