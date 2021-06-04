Early planting efforts paying off, corn and soybean crops two weeks ahead of schedule

MUSCATINE – As spring moves into summer and the efforts made during the planting season begin to take shape, many local farmers are hopeful that this year’s crop will be a successful one. So far, things seemed to be shaping up that way.
According to ISU Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt, the growing of the corn and soybean crops in particular are now about two weeks ahead of the growing schedule.
“Corn is really benefited by the early planting, and we were able to get things done fairly quickly this spring,” Schmitt said, “The corn did slow down considerably with the cold weather we had, because temperature is what drives corn development… but now with the heat and the sunshine that we’re having, that crop should be just exploding right now.”
For corn, as Schmitt says, the sooner it can get to the tasseling and silking stage, the better it is and the more likely it will be able to avoid extreme heat that could interfere with its pollination process. “The earlier we can get to pollination, the better off we are.”
As for soybeans, though not as reliant on heat as the corn crops, the early planting as well as the recent heat wave has also been helping it. Soybeans planted early also have the chance of flowering ahead of schedule. However, like with most things, too much heat could also be detrimental for both crops.
“Typically, corn goes into distress once we get an excess of 86 degrees… and that is typically because once we get those high temperatures, we also tend to be short of moisture,” Schmitt said. Currently, though, most crops and soil in the Muscatine area isn’t short of moisture, so they’re able to last until 92 degrees without distress, and thus are able to thrive in the warm weather.
“In an ideal world, we’d have a May and a June that would have above normal temperatures… and once we get a few days within pollination, we’d like it to cool down and remain cool the rest of the summer,” Schmitt said. This would improve pollination as well as stretch out the grain-filling period for corn.
Although the ideal may not be reality, due to last month not having much extra heat, things still seem to be looking up as the season goes on. For the moment, Schmitt considered the south-east part of Iowa, as well as the neighboring part of Illinois, to be in a good position in terms of temperature and moisture.
“We are really set up, at this point, to have some really good crops,” he said, “We have a lot of buffer at the moment because of all the moisture that we have in the soil, so that bodes well for us.”
As for a possible worst case scenario, Schmitt advised farmers to look out for long dry-spells, as well as extremely cool summers that could stunt the corn crops’ growth.
“Our soils only store about 10-12 inches of water, and our plants use about twice that much. We do have to have some regular rain falls for the rest of the year,” he said, “If we don’t have a full-charge of moisture at the end of June, and we don’t get timely rainfalls during July and August, that can be very devastating. What we want is warm days and cool nights.”
Schmitt added that farmers are also starting to see sulfur deficiencies and potassium deficiencies in the corn crops, due to the tops of the plants growing rapidly combined with the recent cool temperatures resulting in roots not developing as quickly as the tops. Though not devastating once root function picks up, farmers should still expect and look out for, as well as insects.
“I think people should be watching their crops closely,” he said, “Most do, but not all. We are in the time when people are starting to make post-emergence herbicide applications, and they need to be sure that they get that done timely while the weeds are still small. Corn is also getting to the point where some herbicides can no longer be applied, so they want to make sure they get it on before the corn is too large.”