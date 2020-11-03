Early results show many close races in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — At press time Tuesday evening with five of 25 precincts counted, many of the Muscatine County races were too close to call, with the lead candidate only having a narrow margin.

In the presidential race, Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Donald Trump, earning 7,207 votes to Trump’s 6,121. Democrat Theresa Greenfield also pulled ahead in her run for U.S. Senate with 7,104 votes compared to incumbent Joni Ernst’s 5,861. Democrat Rita Hart also pulled ahead of Marianette Miller-Meeks in their contest for U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack’s vacant seat, earning 7,312 to 5,863.

In the race for Dist. 44 state senator, Democrat Tim Courtney pulled ahead of Tim Goodwin with 1,203 to 888. In the Dist. 46 race, Republican incumbent mark Lofgren took an early lead over challenger Chris Brase with 5,678 to 4,892. In the state representative Dist. 91 race, Republican Mark Cisneros pulled ahead of Kelcey Bracket 5,444 to 4,985.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors race, Incumbent Scott Sauer had 6,879 compared to challenger Edward Askew who had 6,034. Incumbent Nathan Mather had 6,550 votes compared to Michelle Servadio Elias’ 6,062 votes.

In the county auditor race, Republican Tibe Vander Linden had 7,108 votes to Democrat Brandy Harfst’s 5,254.