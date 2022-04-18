Miva and Wander Design Co. are celebrating Earth Day by connecting in nature and doing their part to preserve the land. They invite the public to join them for a moderate hike through the beautiful sandstone cliffs and spacious woods of Wildcat Den State Park and give back by planting trees in the park. The hike will begin and end at the Lower Picnic Area off 181st Street, and will finish by driving over to the Mill to plant trees. Due to an invasive species, the Emerald Ash Borer, there has been significant tree mortality in Wildcat Den. They’ve recently purchased 50 bare root tree saplings and caging and need help getting them into the ground. The event begins at noon Sunday.
Earth Day hike planned at Wildcat Den State Park
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MUSCATINE — Since 2017, Land of Oz has served arcade game enthusiasts in Muscatine and around the globe, while keeping the legacy of one of Mu…
MUSCATINE — Four bands will play at the Muscatine Mall for a night of music and fun.
WEST LIBERTY — For the first time since the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and EMS was formed in 1875, the City of West Liberty may no…
WAPELLO — A Davenport woman faces felony charges after being stopped by Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies and allegedly trying to conceal a con…
MUSCATINE — After the city agreed to reach out to Merge Urban Development Group to see if a proposed development of Carver Corner could be sal…
MUSCATINE — Muscatine City Council members this week endorsed a proposal to provide tax incentives to build a $9 million five-story, mixed-use…
WAPELLO — Citing that April 20, also known as 4/20, has become known as a “marijuana holiday,” the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Colu…
2nd annual "Strolling for Safe Sleep" Charity Walk raises awareness for safe sleep practices for infants
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine couple suffered heartbreak nearly three years ago when their 12-week-old son died from unsafe sleeping practices at hi…
MUSCATINE — HNI Corp. has been recognized for outstanding work on urban forestry.
MUSCATINE — Muscatine public school teachers will receive 3.2% salary bump and taxpayers will see a slight tax decrease next fiscal year.