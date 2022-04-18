Earth Day hike planned at Wildcat Den State Park

Miva and Wander Design Co. are celebrating Earth Day by connecting in nature and doing their part to preserve the land. They invite the public to join them for a moderate hike through the beautiful sandstone cliffs and spacious woods of Wildcat Den State Park and give back by planting trees in the park. The hike will begin and end at the Lower Picnic Area off 181st Street, and will finish by driving over to the Mill to plant trees. Due to an invasive species, the Emerald Ash Borer, there has been significant tree mortality in Wildcat Den. They’ve recently purchased 50 bare root tree saplings and caging and need help getting them into the ground. The event begins at noon Sunday.