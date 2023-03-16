Hundreds of Easter Eggs will be hidden in Weed Park for the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt. The community is invited to hop on out to the park on Saturday, April 1, where the annual hunt will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Children will be split into three age groups and hunt for their prize-filled eggs in specific locations. Children are encouraged to bring their own Easter basket. This is a FREE event. For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.