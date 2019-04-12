MUSCATINE — On paper, the third annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday for kids at Weed Park may not seem like that big of a deal.
I am sure if you don’t have kids or grandkids participating, your reaction may have been like mine. As in, “that’s nice of the city to put something like this on, but ...”
But the more I thought about it, the more it brought me back to when my son, now a high school senior, was age 2-7. It kind of was a big deal.
Our neighborhood in Indiana had one of those associations where you pay dues and follow covenants but also try to produce a neighborly spirit and make the 147 or so homes in the edition be somewhat unified.
When we first moved in, we were quickly told of the Easter Egg Hunt coming that spring.
Naturally, it created a good image of the neighborhood.
The Easter Egg Hunt was held in a cul de sac that had a common space, or a small park, that was suitable for “hiding” eggs.
I can’t deny as my son got old enough to hunt, it certainly mattered to him. You would see other parents bring their kids to the area about 10 minutes early.
Things were very organized with plastic grocery bags passed out to the kids so they could collect as many eggs as possible. We even had a guy who walked around dressed as a bunny in full costume. He would not talk for fear kids would recognize his voice. But he would pose for many a picture.
The biggest challenge, being in the Midwest, was the weather.
We had to have a make-up date in case of rain, snow or severe cold.
The kids loved the event. Parents loved that the neighborhood had it. And overall, it did give off a better spirit for the neighborhood.
I am not sure why some people are shy or standoffish at these, but we had a few of those. We also had other folks who gladly spoke and made life at Juday Creek Estates a little better for the day. And it was a pretty decent neighborhood to begin with.
I am sure there are many reasons Muscatine has their hunt Saturday at 10 a.m. at Weed Park (in the Rose Garden area). Most especially, it’s for the kids.
In our neighborhood, we took plastic eggs and filled them with candy, then hid the eggs. So there was some quality rewards in those eggs.
Of course, it was a bit of a mad scramble when it would begin. But everyone would get their share of eggs and candy. There was no doubt about that.
And parents would leave with a smile on their face, as would their kids. Plenty of pictures were taken. And as the years moved along, we would witness the entire thing from varying perspectives including helping load the eggs with candy and hiding them.
The end result, though, was far more than an Easter Egg Hunt. It said something nice about the neighborhood. And if you were lucky, you might get to better know the parents of a child that your kid was playing with.
Mostly though, people left feeling good about where they lived. I am sure Saturday will have the same effect in Muscatine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.