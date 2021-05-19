Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to launch Criminal Justice program for fall 2021

MUSCATINE — Eastern Iowa Community College announced a new Criminal Justice program starting in the fall.

“It’s kind of a complement to our long-standing Associate of Arts degree," said Johnna Kerres, marketing relations coordinator. "It has more of those hands-on type courses that prepares people directly to enter the workforce or go into the Iowa Police Academy.”

Students will have the opportunity to earn a two-year associate degree, a one-year diploma program or a semester-long certificate program, to prepare for jobs in law enforcement and security.

“There’s a lot of options for students,” Kerres said.

Workforce needs drove the creation of the program, she said.

“We’ve been offering a transfer major for quite some time, and there was just a need from local law enforcement's perspective to have a more hands-on type program,” Kerres said.

Quad-Cities and Muscatine area law enforcement agencies will provide job shadowing opportunities for students in the program.