MUSCATINE – During a five minute meeting Monday morning, the Muscatine County Supervisors agreed to enter mediation with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region to avoid being removed from the group.
While Muscatine County announced its intention to leave at the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2020, members of the four other counties in the region wanted Muscatine County to leave immediately. But during a special meeting Dec. 20, the region board tabled a vote to do that.
“I spoke with the county attorney (Alan Ostergren) because the 28 E agreement that forms the region specifies that disputes shall be brought before mediation,” Muscatine County Board chair and region board member Nathan Mather said. “We presented a request to mediate and there was a very clear agreement with everyone that we had some disputes.”
Mediation is governed by Iowa codes and will have to be scheduled. Mather said the best choice now is to have someone help the parties reach an agreement.
The region, which is funded by the member counties, has asked for the first of two installments of a $311,000 transfer payment from Muscatine County.
Mather said Muscatine County has paid about $881,000 more into the program than its residents have received in services. The county has not budgeted for the expense and doesn’t have the money to pay for it. Region CEO Lori Elam has said paying the transfer is not a requirement for membership, and would need to be paid whether Muscatine County left or not.
In a conversation with Julie Jetter of the Iowa Department of Human Services, Mather learned if the county was ejected from the region, it would not have access to money levied by the region for mental health services. Mather said Monday that is only Jetter's opinion, and he and Ostergren read the law differently.
“Services will not be shut off in Muscatine County,” Mather said. “If we have to do something — it’s easier to get forgiveness than permission and if DHS (Iowa Department of Human Services) wants to come in and sue us and say we have to kick someone out of an institution or stop giving people their medicine, I don’t think that is what they want to do.”
Members of the supervisors have said the county would continue to pay for mental health services even if the county is removed from the region.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said if DHS would say the county could not use Muscatine County tax money levied for the purpose of providing mental health services to provide mental health services it was “flying the face of home rule.”
“I would love to hear the state say how we couldn’t expend those funds for mental health services,” he said.
The supervisors voted in October to leave the region at the end of the fiscal year, citing concerns with the financial management of the region. Muscatine County hopes to join the Southeastern Iowa Link (SEIL) region.
