Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region board holds work session on management plan

DAVENPORT — While no decisions were made during a work session of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region board of directors Monday, much discussion was given to the amended management plan as well as the need for a policy manual to govern the board.
During the teleconference meeting, CEO Lori Elam said the plan and policy procedure manual is an Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) requirement. She said this is the first update to the manual since the region was formed in 2014. The plan is being updated to add children’s services.
“This document will be on the May 18 governing board agenda for discussion and approval,” she said. “Then I can send it to DHS. It goes before the commission and I will be involved in that meeting. I will be there to talk about what changes we made and why.”
She explained each region had its own management plan, despite many of the items being state requirements. Each region has a different way of implementing the required items.
During discussion several of the members asked if the region has a separate policy manual or if the management plan just serves as the manual. Elam said a different manual was coming that was specifically for board policies.
“When we were talking about a policy manual, especially for confidentiality, ethics, conflict of interest … those type of things, we are going to create a binder with other policies,” Elam said. “This document is specifically for service oriented, providing services to individuals and how we operate under that guideline.”
Elam said a list is being kept of policy discussions the board has had during the last few years that policies need to be made for. The management team will discuss the issue with the governing board on how to proceed soon. There is no timeline for the creation of the binder at this time as much of the efforts of the management team is being used to determine how crisis services will be implemented.
A conflict of interest policy is ready, Elam said. She was going to have the board look at it during the regular April meeting then the agenda became too long and it was put on the backburner. She said there are several policies that are ready.
