Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region board holds work session on management plan

DAVENPORT — While no decisions were made during a work session of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region board of directors Monday, much discussion was given to the amended management plan as well as the need for a policy manual to govern the board.

During the teleconference meeting, CEO Lori Elam said the plan and policy procedure manual is an Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) requirement. She said this is the first update to the manual since the region was formed in 2014. The plan is being updated to add children’s services.

“This document will be on the May 18 governing board agenda for discussion and approval,” she said. “Then I can send it to DHS. It goes before the commission and I will be involved in that meeting. I will be there to talk about what changes we made and why.”

She explained each region had its own management plan, despite many of the items being state requirements. Each region has a different way of implementing the required items.

During discussion several of the members asked if the region has a separate policy manual or if the management plan just serves as the manual. Elam said a different manual was coming that was specifically for board policies.