Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region hopes for better financial position in FY 2021

“Our budget, because we deal with people and their needs change every day, we could run into some folks who need some serious mental health services — some real intense services that includes hospitalization or could include a mental health institution,” Elam said. “Those kinds of bills and expenses we have no control over. With COVID, we still don’t know what is going to happen this fall, if COVID is going to come back.”

Some people aren’t back to work yet after the shutdown, she said. She sees the potential need for in-patient or out-patient services. She said the region’s line item expenses could exceed revenues, but they would not turn away people needing help.

During the coming fiscal year, the region is also going to be responsible for paying for a portion of children’s services. This is new, she said, and the region does not know how many children will be involved or what the expenses would be.

She said the board was made aware the budget was the region’s “best guess” for the year, but that it could be drastically different.

The board also discussed the Iowa Cares Act funding. Of about $30 million Gov. Kim Reynolds has promised for mental health regions, the Eastern Iowa region will receive about $2.8 million. Elam is not certain how the money will be able to be used, saying the region has not received much direction from the state. Reynolds has said she wants the money tied to mental health services needed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.