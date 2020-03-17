Eastern Iowa mental health board considering $7.9 million budget for coming fiscal year

DAVENPORT – The Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region governing board is scheduled to vote on its fiscal year 2021 budget just one day before the budget is due to the state.

During a budget meeting Monday afternoon, the board selected its choice of four budget options presented by CEO Lori Elam. The board asked that some tweaking before it comes to a vote. Region representatives will meet with the management team of the Robert Young Center to discuss certain points of the proposed budget.

“Our budget options range from $7.5 to $8.1 million,” Elam said “The dollar amounts are different, so obviously certain services will be different.”

In the $7,947,872 budget plan the board favors, the Robert Young Center will manage the region’s crisis system. Peer drop-in centers are included in the budget. Robert Young Center management staff is also included. No training is included as part of the expenses. Rhonda’s House Peer Recovery Services out of DeWitt is funded for $120,000.

The board is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. March 30 for its regular March meeting and is expected to vote on the budget.

