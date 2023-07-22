For Muscatine students who may not be able to purchase a new backpack before the start of the school year, the team at Ed Morse decided to step forward and provide some assistance.

On Thursday, July 20, Joey Krieger, who serves as Executive Manager at Ed Morse, dropped off 100 brand-new backpacks at the Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) Administration Building. Each of these backpacks will be available for free for the students that need them.

“Ed Morse is, of course, always committed to the community, and we wanted to do something specifically for the youth of our community,” Krieger said. “We had an opportunity to partner with the school district, so we seized that opportunity.”

Although this is the first year that Ed Morse has specifically donated backpacks, Krieger noted that the company has made different types of contributions to the school district in years prior. As such, he felt that donating backpacks this year would be a “fun and different way” to give back to the students of Muscatine.

“As we roll into the new school year, we’ve always been big contributors to the Fall Sports Kick-Off, but that’s primarily for the high school students,” Krieger continued. “These backpacks are for the community-wide school district because we wanted to do something not only for all of those involved in extracurricular activities at the high school, but something for the whole community no matter what grade level a student is at.”

“We sent an email to all of our district’s principals, and they are welcome to come over and take what they need,” Tony Loconsole, MCSD Director of Communications and Community Engagement said. “Some have a better idea of students that would maybe show up without a backpack than others, and we’ll certainly get these backpacks to students in need.”

Loconsole added that the district didn’t expect to have any extra or leftover backpacks by the start of the new school year.

“We appreciate the generosity of Ed Morse and their team’s commitment to giving back locally,” Loconsole continued, “because we know students in our district will show up without a backpack, and if they’re not equipped to learn we know that can impact their learning throughout the course of the year. (Having these backpacks) will definitely make a big difference.”

