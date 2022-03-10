Ed Morse Automotive Group acquires Kriegers

MUSCATINE – Teddy Morse, chairman, and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group, said the Krieger Motor Company looked like a great addition to the family business on its own, but when he visited Muscatine it was the town and the people who really sold him on the acquisition.

Earlier this week, the Ed Morse group announced it acquired the four dealerships and a parts center in Muscatine and DeWitt. Ed Morse purchased the former Kriegers Ford Lincoln at 3205 North Highway 61 in Muscatine; the former Kriegers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 3205 North Highway 61 in Muscatine; the former Kriegers Chevrolet Buick GMC at 501 West Bypass 61 in Muscatine; the former Kriegers Chevrolet Buick GMC at 2113 11th St., DeWitt; and NAPA Auto parts in Muscatine.

“It came about through a broker,” Morse said. “The dealer, Doug Krieger, was going to retire and he was looking to sell the dealerships and the NAPA franchise. He got with a broker who tries to find prospective buyers and we had done business with that broker in the past. We started looking at it about six or seven months ago and that is how it came about.”

On Wednesday, a banner announcing Ed Morse was covering the Krieger sign on the Ford Lincoln building, welcoming the Delray Beach Fla.-based business to the area. The Morse group has been family-owned for over 75 years. The new acquisitions will add nearly 125 employees to the group’s over 1,600 employee base and will grow locations to over 31 dealerships, 63 franchises, and 15 automotive brands.

Morse said he was charmed by Muscatine and its people during a recent visit. He thought it was a great place to do business and they are excited to come to the area.

While visiting Muscatine to close the deal, Morse stayed at the Merrill Hotel and checked out the downtown restaurants and shops. He was impressed with HON and GPC. He also enjoyed hearing the great American stories about Muscatine being the pearl button capital of the world.

“I got two Pearl City shirts,” he said. “One purple with yellow writing and the other yellow with purple writing.”

As the new owners are coming in, Morse expects few changes to the former Krieger dealerships. He is happy with the people working there and said Mark, John, and Joey Krieger will continue to oversee the operations. Morse said some capital improvement would be offered to the stores. He said the legacy and people Kriegers offered were invaluable to the new business and could never be replaced.

The dealerships would continue to be active in the community, he added, including continuing the Krieger tradition of donating a car to Muscatine's after-prom.

