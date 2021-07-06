Edgmond announces run for Muscatine mayor

MUSCATINE — When retired Muscatine City Engineer Jim Edgmond graduated from college he recalls making a list of things he hoped to accomplish in the future and the final one was that he wants to hold public office.
Last week, Edgmond announced his intention to run for mayor of Muscatine during the Nov. 2, election. He said that he had made the decision to run for mayor while he was still employed at the city. In his six years as engineer he attended most city council meetings leading to an understanding of most things the city council does. He also commented that in some cases he left with the feeling the council might not always know everything about issues they are being asked to vote on. He believes he can help with this.
“I think it would be great if we can get a mayor and a city council that is not afraid to say, ‘hey, we aren’t sure we have everything we need to know, but we have a list of questions that we will give to staff and table this whole thing so they can get back to us with some answers and we can talk again,” he said.
Incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson has not announced if she intends to seek re-election in November.
Edgmond has lived in Muscatine twice, first arriving in the winter of 1978-79. For the majority of his career, he worked at Stanley Consulting. He has also worked as an engineer in a suburb of Chicago, Ill. as well as a small community outside of St. Louis, Mo. before coming to Muscatine as the city engineer.
In the coming years, Edgmond believes the city’s never-ending struggle keeping the budget balanced will be a bit tougher than it has before. He also feels with the current political climate, he could help the council to come together and identify some things the council can do to make the city work better. He said that getting money invested into the community and bringing developers to help the town grow is a large goal. He believes he has a “super insight” into what is keeping that from happening.
Edgmond commented that while fiscally conservative, he is an Independent candidate.
When asked why people should vote for him, Edgmond said that he believes he can help people work together, especially the people on the council. He said that he knows all of them and has worked with them in the past. He also believes he can help the city be a better city by helping the council get the correct information before a topic is voted on.
He plans to set up specific office hours if elected so anyone who needs to speak with the mayor will have an avenue.
“I’ve been thinking about doing this my whole adult life and it seems like the right time and the right place,” he said.