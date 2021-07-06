Edgmond announces run for Muscatine mayor

MUSCATINE — When retired Muscatine City Engineer Jim Edgmond graduated from college he recalls making a list of things he hoped to accomplish in the future and the final one was that he wants to hold public office.

Last week, Edgmond announced his intention to run for mayor of Muscatine during the Nov. 2, election. He said that he had made the decision to run for mayor while he was still employed at the city. In his six years as engineer he attended most city council meetings leading to an understanding of most things the city council does. He also commented that in some cases he left with the feeling the council might not always know everything about issues they are being asked to vote on. He believes he can help with this.

“I think it would be great if we can get a mayor and a city council that is not afraid to say, ‘hey, we aren’t sure we have everything we need to know, but we have a list of questions that we will give to staff and table this whole thing so they can get back to us with some answers and we can talk again,” he said.

Incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson has not announced if she intends to seek re-election in November.

